Govt under pressure after Paris rampage

PARIS: The French government faced heavy criticism on Sunday over failing to maintain law and order during an arson and looting rampage by “yellow vest” protesters along the famous Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Some 80 shops and businesses along the avenue were vandalised on Saturday when the protesters ran amok, with about 20 looted or torched, retailers said.

The demonstrations were characterised by a sharp increase in violence after weeks of dwindling turnout.

It was the 18th consecutive weekend of demonstrations which began in mid-November as a protest against fuel price hikes but then morphed into a potent anti-government movement.

“There was a wave of violence, we’re dealing with the aftermath of the chaos. We’re trying to reassure all the employees and then there are those who live here, too,” said Jean-Noel Reinhardt, head of the Committee Champs-Elysees, a local association with 180 members, most of them businesses.

He said residents and business owners were pushing for talks with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe “to share our exasperation and explain our complaints”.

“The authorities must put an end to this situation,” he insisted.

Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo said she was waiting for “an explanation” from the government, declaring herself “really angry” at the “unprecedented violence”.

In an interview in the Le Parisien newspaper Hidalgo added “we should be able to master a situation like the one we have just witnessed. — AFP

