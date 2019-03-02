Government defines role of National Recruitment Centre

Muscat: The Government Communication (GC) has issued a statement, explaining the major roles undertaken by the Public Authority for Manpower Register (PAMR) and the newly introduced National Recruitment Centre (NRC).

The statement follows a series of enquiries made on the role to be exercised by the New Recruitment Centre.

GC said the role of PAMR was to provide databases and electronic services for job seekers while the NRC will play a more comprehensive role of a unified agency to find jobs for Omanis in both private and public sectors.

The role of PAMR has been to provides a database on the national workforce in all private sector enterprises as well as providing e-services on the available employment opportunities in the private sector.

It also provided a database of job seekers and necessary information on the movement of employment within the private sectors of the Sultanate.

The role of the NRC is to provide a single window to nominate Omanis to various sectors both public and private.

The National Recruitment Centre will provide career guidance services to job seekers, work on programs to help replace the expatriates with Omanis in different sectors, provide support to the groups that have difficulty finding employment.

Besides, NRC will coordinate with the training and educational institutions to enrol jobseekers in appropriate training programs, oversee the establishment of employment offices from the private sector, develop an integrated plan to address the issue of a gap between the jobseekers and the actual labour market needs.

It will also work to review the legislation that will govern various professions and activities.

GC added, it may be noted, that the PAMR will be abolished with the start of the National Recruitment Center.