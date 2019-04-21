Government Communication Forum to begin today

MUSCAT: The 2nd Government Communication Forum will begin at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan. More than 1,200 participants from the media, government institutions, as well as experts, academics, media professionals and students will take part in the forum. The two-day forum addresses the role of media in achieving Oman Vision 2040. It also discusses the management of the reputation of government institutions, media communication and their role in enhancing national security and media communication as a soft power for countries.

The forum, which is organised by the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers, represented by the Government Services Communication Centre, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information, represents a platform for gathering communication and information professionals in government institutions in order to examine the pioneering experiences and practices aimed at introducing the prospects for future government communication. — ONA

