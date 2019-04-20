Governance conference begins today

MUSCAT: The first governance conference, entitled ‘Governance of Public Sector Institutions’ will begin on Sunday.

The two-day conference will review major achievements in combating corruption in the light of the Sultanate’s accession to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption since the accession came into force in 2013.

The opening ceremony will be held under the auspices of Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Development Affairs.

The conference will emphasise the importance and benefits of obligating public sector institutions to apply governance standards through legislation as a condition for the success of any sustainability and economic reform programmes and review the most important international and regional experiences in governance implementation.

The two-day conference will highlight key differences between private sector standards and addresses the challenges and constraints that may face the implementation of governance standards in the Sultanate.

The 1st Governance Conference examines the implications of implementing governance charters to reduce corruption, enhance transparency, raise the Sultanate’s ranking in global indicators and reports, as well as the role of governance in building an accountability system at the level of government institutions.

Related