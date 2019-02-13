Gorbachev slams Washington over arms treaty exit

Moscow: The last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev issued a stinging criticism of Washington on Wednesday, accusing it of misleading the world over its exit from a key arms treaty and seeking to gain military superiority at the expense of international security.

This month US President Donald Trump ripped up a key arms control agreement, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, that Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan brokered in 1987. Russian President Vladimir Putin quickly followed suit, tasking his government with developing new ground-based missiles and banning his ministers from initiating any future talks to salvage the agreement.

Gorbachev said that according to the treaty the country exiting it should notify the global community of “exceptional circumstances” that prompted it to do so.

In a column published by Vedomosti liberal daily, Gorbachev asked if Washington, the world’s biggest military spender, had been able to “explain itself to the international community” and the UN Security Council. — AFP

