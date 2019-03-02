Google rolls out AI-powered grammar check tool

Google has started rolling out its AI-powered grammar check tool within Google Docs and other G Suite apps. The feature was initially limited to a few customers, but it now being made available for all customers, be it Basic, Business, or Enterprise service subscribers. With the new feature, the G Suite users will start seeing “inline, contextual grammar suggestions in their documents as they type”, in a similar way Google’s spell check already functions. Users will see a blue line beneath a grammatically incorrect sentence, according to an official blog post from the company. Google has worked with linguists to develop the rules for these machine learning-based translations.

