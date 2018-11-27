Google Maps in Oman gets friendlier with voice navigation

Muscat: Google has activated the voice in its navigation for Oman from the beginning, reported the concerned stakeholders in the sultanate.

Omantel in a statement on social media said, “We thank our partners – Google, Ministry of Tourism and Google Developers Group Muscat for this possible.”

According to Techonefive, “This activation of the Google navigation system for Oman came after many rounds of discussions that lasted more than a year between Google, local authorities and the Ministry of Tourism.

People, especially motorists of Muscat, have welcomed this move as it will make the navigation in the city easier, especially for tourists and places that are not very familiar.

“Lots of people recently shifted to the Waze navigation app (also owned by Google), because it supports voice and multiple options in terms of routes to reach a particular destination.”

Google navigation will also benefit delivery services and on-demand taxis that depend a lot on the maps to reach destinations of their clients and customers.

By Vinod Nair