Google introduces Lite pages for Chrome browser

Google has introduced new Lite pages for its web browser Chrome that would load pages faster and work better with Android’s data saver feature.

“To show users when a page has been optimised, Chrome now shows in the URL bar that a Lite version of the page is being displayed,” the company wrote in a blog post. Chrome automatically disables Lite pages on a per-site or per-user basis when it detects that users frequently opt to load the original page. For developers, the search engine giant has recommended tools like “PageSpeed Insights” and “WebPage Test” to evaluate and improve the performance of their web pages.

