Google CEO defends ‘integrity’ of products ahead of testimony

WASHINGTON: The chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday defended the integrity of the company’s products a day ahead of a congressional hearing where he is expected to face tough questions from US lawmakers.

The technology company has been under fire on Capitol Hill over issues including why it delayed disclosing vulnerabilities with its Google+ social network, whether it will restart its search engine in China and if it is biased against Republicans.

Three Democratic senators wrote to the Federal Trade Commission in October asking the agency to investigate Google+.

In written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee made public on Monday, CEO Sundar Pichai said he led the company “without political bias.”

“We work hard to ensure the integrity of our products, and we’ve put a number of checks and balances in place to ensure they continue to live up to our standards,” Pichai’s testimony said.

“I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way. To do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests.”

Pichai agreed in September to testify over Republican concerns that the company is biased against conservatives. Google has repeatedly denied this.

The company faced renewed criticism on Capitol Hill after senior executives skipped a high-profile Senate Intelligence Committee hearing earlier in September. — Reuters