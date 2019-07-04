Golden Sword Award handed over to Muscat Battalion

MUSCAT: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) celebrated on Thursday at Muaskar Malik bin Fahm of Muscat Battalion handing over the Golden Sword Award of the RAO Commander for 2019. Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander, handed over Golden Sword to the Muscat Infantry Regiment 23 in RAO in recognition of its proficiency in various military fields. The Commander of the Royal Army of Oman praised the achievements of Muscat Battalion in all areas of preparation and training field and the high potential of its members. The ceremony was attended by senior officials of RAO and the Royal Oman Police, number of retired officers, officiers and non-commissioned officers and members of the Muscat Battalion of RAO.

Related