GoAir begins operations from Muscat

Muscat: Muscat International Airport welcomed a new airline, GOAir, on Thursday, which will operate three weekly flights.

Mezoon Travel, which is the General Sales Agent (GSA) for the airline in Oman, said the flight for the first day was fully booked.

The first flight from Kannur on February 28 will leave at 9.45 pm to arrive in Muscat at 12.05 am. The return flight will leave Muscat at 1.05 am to reach Kannur at 6 am.

GoAir is the Indian airline after Air India, Jet Airways, Indigo and SpiceJet to operate from Muscat, though Jet Airways shut down all operations from the sultante.