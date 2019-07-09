GoAir launching Mumbai-Muscat services on July 19

MUSCAT, JULY 9 – GoAir will launch its operations from Mumbai to Muscat starting from July 19 with daily flights. In March, Muscat had welcomed GoAir’s inaugural flight from Kannur in the Indian state of Kerala. In less than six months, GoAir has launched Mumbai-Muscat flights, thus reinforcing the fact that the Indian subcontinent remains one of the most popular destinations for travellers departing from Muscat. Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is frequented by businessmen, executives, professionals, workers, film stars and sport stars.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director of GoAir, said: “Our daily flight between Mumbai and Muscat is a manifestation of GoAir’s vision for the Middle East. Here we are, in less than six months, with a new route that symbolises business and leisure and also reminds us of the historically strong India-Oman relationship. GoAir is India’s fastest growing airline and Muscat is our third international destination after Phuket and Male, and we are just increasing our connections. GoAir is delighted to work with Muscat International Airport. I welcome aboard passengers from Mumbai and Muscat on daily direct flight services. FlySmart, fly GoAir.”

Related