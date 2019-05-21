GoAir announces daily services to Kannur

MUSCAT, MAY 21 – India’s low-cost private airline based in Mumbai, GoAir, will operate daily services to Kannur International Airport from June 1. The airline started services from Muscat to Kannur on February 28 with three weekly flights, which will continue until March 31, 2019. Daily services will continue until October 26. Oman is airline’s third international destination and first from the Middle East. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) had approved GoAir to operate seven weekly flights from Kannur to Muscat early this year. As per the website, the fares drop to Kannur with the launch of daily flights from the current levels of RO 158 to RO 113 for a one-way ticket. From June 1, flight from Muscat will leave at 0.15 am to arrive in Kannur at 3.25 am.

