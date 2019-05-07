Go for simple, healthy diet in Ramadhan

MUSCAT, MAY 7 – The holy month of Ramadhan is a period of self-purification both in terms of mind, body and soul. Doctors and dieticians say that what we consume directly affects our health and well-being and hence care should be taken in the choice of food items.

“Ramadhan is a great opportunity to focus on bringing back a balanced and healthy lifestyle in our life. Ramadhan fasting entails spiritual, physical, psychological and social benefits,” says Jishy Seby, Diet Consultant.

Fasting during Ramadhan can be good for one’s health and personal development. However, good hydration, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein foods like fish, lean meat, nuts and low-fat foods should be the main source of energy for those fasting.

“Metabolic function slows down during fasting. Body and dietary fat are utilised during this period. The body has regulatory mechanisms that activate during fasting. A diet that has less than a normal amount of food but is sufficiently balanced will keep a person healthy and active during the month of Ramadhan,” says Dr Mahmood Salmy, a physiologist with a leading hospital.

At Suhoor:

One should take simple diet and should not differ too much from one’s normal everyday diet. It should contain foods from all the major food groups such as cereals, pulses, meat and fish, diary and fats.

At Iftar:

Overeating or feasting should be avoided during all the meals during Ramadhan especially during Iftar. The body’s immediate need at the time of Iftar is to get easily available energy source in the form of glucose, particularly for brain and nerves. So it is always good to break the fast in the traditional way with dates and fruits. Dates provide energy in the form of sugar. Fruits help to maintain water and mineral balance in the body. It can be followed by soups and cereals. Make sure your soup includes generous amounts of vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, peas, green beans, squash, and carrots.

“These add vitamins and minerals to your soup as well as fibres which are essential for a healthy digestive system. Oily, spicy and deep-fried foods can be avoided and it prevents acidity and bloating which are the most common complaints during fasting. Dinner can be with more complex carbohydrates, vegetables, yogurt or laban, fish and chicken and with reduced red meat and refined foods,” adds Seby.

Dr Dilip Singhvi sounded caution saying the believers should not skip the pre-dawn Suhoor meal as breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Also, one should avoid going heavy at Iftar.

“It’s advisable to break the fast with light meal and then heavy regular dinner after prayers. One should also avoid fried food, salty food and high sugar food at Iftar. Additionally, one needs to drink plenty of water and liquids,” adds Dr Dilip.

As far as the cardio care is concerned, Dr Sriram, a Senior Cardiologist, advises those who fast to adhere to a balanced diet that ensures good heart health. A balanced diet that includes unrefined starches, lean protein, vegetables and fruits along with low fat diary is desirable.

“It is essential to remember that though a fibre rich diet ensures better control of sugar and cholesterol levels, it might result in bloating if over done during fasting. Ideal options for ensuring fibre and unrefined starches include whole wheat toast, brown rice with lentils and Haleem,” adds Dr Sriram.

Consumption of almonds, peanuts and cashew in moderation is encouraged as it has heart healthy fatty acids. Oily fish also is another good source of heart friendly fats.

Unhealthy fats like full cream diary, visible fats on meat, chicken skin, butter, and palm kernel oil should be avoided. Likewise, fried foods, cakes, biscuits and chips containing trans fats should also be avoided.

How to take fruits:

Fruits can be taken as a snack after dinner but not immediately and it keeps bloating away. Fibre rich foods like fruits and vegetables help to prevent constipation during Ramadhan. Be creative with your salad. The more varied and colourful vegetables you include in your salad, the more assorted are the nutrients and antioxidants you get.

One should avoid caffeinated drinks like tea, coffee, and cola. Intake of these drinks should be reduced one week prior to fasting. This helps to reduce headache during fasting. After dinner, it is always good to engage in a light exercise like stretching or walking which aids in digestion. Slow digesting foods with fibre such as wheat, oats, and unsalted nuts should be consumed for Suhoor. They help to stabilise the blood sugars for a long time. Refined carbohydrates like sugar-rich and white flour based foods should be avoided. This meal should never be missed since this provides sufficient energy needed for the day time.

For smokers, Ramadhan is the ideal month to quit this bad habit and start a life afresh. Brushing the teeth before sleep and after Suhoor and sufficient sleep are also good to maintain a healthy body during the holy month.