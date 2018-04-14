Business Market 

GM to slash more than 1,000 US jobs

Oman Observer

New York: General Motors will cut more than 1,000 jobs in the US tied to production of sedans that are in low demand, the automaker said.
The cuts will affect GM’s factory in Lordstown, Ohio, where the biggest US automaker produces the Chevrolet Cruze.
Sales of the vehicle have dropped 32 per cent in the last four years, the company said, part of a broader trend in the US that has seen consumers ignore small cars in favour of sports utility vehicles and larger “crossover” cars amid low gasoline prices and a recovering economy. The Ohio plant, which currently employs around 3,000 people, has built cars in two shifts. — AFP

