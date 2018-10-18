Global tender floated for central livestock market

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has floated an international tender for the construction and operation of animal central market, a slaughterhouse and its annexes in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq in the Governorate of North Al Batinah.

The ministry said that the multi-phased project, which stretches over 2 million square metres, is in line with the ministry’s aspirations towards developing the municipal work and providing the best services to beneficiaries. It also comes in a bid to ensure integration among the food security projects and making the Sultanate a hub for import and export activity.

The project aims at attracting the private sector to the investment in projects that increase production and contribute to creating added value industries. The project also aims at achieving economic and commercial benefits form the Omani ports, availing job opportunities for Omanis and supporting SMEs.

The ministry also said that the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq has been selected for this project due to its location which connects many governorates, and the recent operation of Al Suwaiq commercial port. The port is expected to contribute to boosting economic activity and receiving many goods including cattle. — ONA

