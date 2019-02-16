Global project cargo network holds maiden forum

Muscat, Feb 16 – Oman played host to the annual conference of the Worldwide Project Consortium (WWPC), the leading network for project cargo freight forwarders, held over the weekend for the first time in the Sultanate. Around 80 executives invited sponsors representing 49 countries took part in three days of deliberations, interspersed with sightseeing and cultural activities organised by the network’s exclusive country member for Oman, Khimji Ramdas Shipping LLC, part of the Khimji Ramdas Group.

The network was established in 1999 and grants membership to qualified project cargo forwarders, one company per country, or in case of larger countries, one member per designated area. The selection of members to the network is handled by the network company directors and members selected Board of Advisers. A Code of Ethics has been adopted by the members. The WWPC network is a member to the Baltic Exchange, London and certified by the Anti-Bribery and Corruption TRACE Organization.

The conference attendees were also introduced to the services and opportunities provided by the Port of Duqm, first class ocean carriers M/S SAL Heavy Lift GmbH and Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Track-and-Trace specialist Periplus GmbH, and Khimji Ramdas Shipping LLC as sponsors for the event.

A seminar held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel on Thursday opened with a traditional Omani cultural performance, followed by a keynote welcome address presented by M C Jose, CEO of the Projects & Logistics Group of Khimji Ramdas (KR).

“The WWPC member directory provides a first class reference source to locate the most professional project cargo specialists across the world,” said Jose. “And it is a matter of immense pride for KR Shipping to be hosts to this august gathering in Muscat. Oman is a young and beautiful country and we are thankful to WWPC for giving us an opportunity to showcase not only its beauty but immense business potential.”

According to Jose, WWPC’s decision to host their annual membership conference in the Sultanate underscores Oman’s growing status as a logistics player on the global stage. “Worldwide Projects Consortium, representing companies from different parts of the world, conducts its annual conferences in various countries to know more about the different ports and facilities available in each country.

We convinced them to consider Muscat as the venue for 2019 conference. And now that they are here, we are making the most of the opportunity to showcase Oman’s infrastructure and capabilities to this global grouping.

These meetings give confidence to global project handlers to use Omani ports for project movements in the future. Quite often, heavy lift cargo discharged in neighbouring countries was feedered by road or by sea to the Sultanate — a trend that will grow, going forward.”

On Friday, a WWPC benefit auction was held in support for the Association for the Welfare of Handicapped Children. Rajesh Vaidyanathan, General Manager of Khimji Ramdas Shipping was the auctioneer. Items donated by the sponsors and members, cash donations and a members conducted tennis match contributed to the proceeds.

Wolfgang Karau, Director of WWPC, said: “We are happy to be here in Muscat and are grateful to the local assistance of the Khimji Ramdas team and their Khimji Travel staff for having assisted us with the arrangements for our 2019 event.”

