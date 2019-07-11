Global Money Exchange ties up with Ding, mobile recharge platform

MUSCAT: Global Money Exchange, the leading exchange house in Oman, joined hands with Ding, one of the largest international mobile recharge platforms. With this tie up, the international mobile and DTH recharge facility is available at all the branches of Global Money Exchange across the Sultanate.

Ding delivers top up through 500 plus operators across the world over 140 countries helping families and friends around the world to stay connected.

The facility was inaugurated at a function held at the Muscat Head Office of Global Money Exchange Company, on July 9, jointly by R Madhusoodanan, General Manager, Global Money Exchange and Muhannad Hassan, General Manager, Ding — Asia and Middle East. Top officials of Global Money Exchange and Ding were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the function, Muhannad said: “Ding is about accelerating mobile access and this is another way we are supporting people to give loved ones connectivity to the digital world and all that it has to offer.”

“This new initiative provides the expat population in Oman with more options to help them stay connected to their friends and relatives back home. This is a value added service to our customers. Global Money Exchange is planning to roll out more such facilities to their customers and general public. The company’s 52nd branch will be opened in Dhank, shortly, Madhusoodanan said.

