Global meet on frankincense, medicinal plants from Tuesday

MUSCAT: The First International Conference on Frankincense and Medicinal Plants: Recent Advances in Research and Industry will begin on Tuesday at Sultan Qaboos University under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Hinai, State Adviser. The conference, which concludes on November 1, will host a number of acclaimed scientists, experts and scholars in fields concerned with frankincense and medicinal plants from across the world. The conference will act as a platform for sharing experiences and knowledge between numerous stakeholders involved in various aspects of frankincense and medicinal plants.

As such, it will contribute to research and development in the field. The conference is being held in an international context in which there has been renewed interests in the medical and commercial benefits of frankincense, medicinal plants and in many related products. The conference will include an exhibition where a number of organisations will be represented. These include the Public Authority for Craft Industries, the Oman Animal & Plant Genetic Resources Center, the Oman Botanic Garden, and the Environment Society of Oman.