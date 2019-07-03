Global logistics provider sets up office in Duqm

Agility, a leading global logistics provider, opened a new office in Duqm, expanding its storage, freight forwarding, custom brokerage, road and transportation, and project and heavy lift capabilities.

The new office, located in the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD), will service key customers in the oil & gas, chemicals, manufacturing and engineering goods sectors during their start-up stage and provide logistics support. It will also service FMCG and retail business, sectors that are fast developing to cater to this growing city. The new Duqm facility adds to Agility’s expanding network across Oman, where it has existing operations in Muscat, Suhar, Nizwa, Salalah and Wajajah Border.

As one of a few global freight forwarders with its own customs brokerage license in Oman, Agility provides brokerage services for a number of local and multinational organisations. Agility is also a leading provider of cross-border transportation, owning and operating a fleet of more than 56 vehicles to move goods to and from Oman’s ports, airports, industrial areas and logistics services area.

“Oman is a key market for Agility in the Middle East. With an expanding population in the GCC and an increasing demand for integrated logistics services, Agility’s investment in Duqm, which is ideally located as a gateway to Middle East, Africa and Indian markets, will help us better serve our national and international clientele in Oman.” Agility CEO Tarek Sultan said

Agility currently employs 160 people in Oman. The new investment in Duqm will significantly increase Agility’s Oman workforce as the company develops operations within SEZAD. Local hiring is in line with the government’s vision to develop Omani talent and create a diverse workforce that will contribute to the economic growth of the Sultanate.

Oman has significantly improved its logistics competitiveness, ranking 12th globally in logistics competitiveness and fourth for business fundamentals among emerging markets, according to the 2019 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index.

