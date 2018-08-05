Global industry professionals register to attend World Heavy Oil Congress

MUSCAT, AUG 5 – A month away from the world’s leading heavy oil gathering, registration is under way for the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition (WHOC) at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from September 3-5, 2018. Expected to attract more than 3,000 international attendees, this year’s edition will explore the theme ‘Transforming the Heavy Oil Value Chain’, and provide an invaluable platform for industry leaders, decision makers, and professionals to converse and learn from each other on high level strategies, and mid to long-term plans for the sector.

“We have worked hard to put together a high quality programme of technical presentations, panel discussions, and dedicated case studies that are engaging, nurturing, and thought provoking to address the challenges and opportunities our industry faces both today and tomorrow. With an impressive line-up of more than 100 expert speakers and moderators, we are confident that WHOC will provide a valuable and unparalleled opportunity for heavy oil professionals across the globe to gain the latest insights in heavy oil projects, investments, and technologies while sharing knowledge and experience with peers,” said Jean-Philippe Cossé, Vice President, Middle East at dmg::events.

He added, “We are delighted by the growing number of delegates who have registered for the strategic and technical conference programmes and look forward to having record attendance of visitors and delegates at this year’s event.”

Heavy oil professionals are encouraged to visit the official WHOC 2018 website (www.worldheavyoilcongress.com) to learn more about the programme and register.

Commenting on the untapped potential of heavy oil reserves, Dr Rifaat al Mjeni, EOR Portfolio Leader at Petroleum Development Oman and Technical Committee Member for the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition 2018, said, “40 per cent of PDO’s hydrocarbon resources are classed as heavy and ultra-heavy oil of which very little has been exploited due to technical and commercial challenges. It is recognised that the key to unlocking a large portion of the heavy oil portfolio is EOR and their associated technologies both chemical, and thermal.”

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas and co-hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition will include a two-day strategic conference covering 10 diverse sessions, and a three-day technical conference featuring more than 80 case studies and presentations, alongside a three-day international exhibition.

