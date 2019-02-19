Global fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85

HAMBURG: Global fashion icon and artistic director of the Chanel fashion house Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, Chanel’s Hamburg office says.

German-born Lagerfeld dominated the fashion world for more than five decades, having started his ascent as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in the 1950s and taking over as Chanel’s artistic director in 1983.

Lagerfeld missed the French fashion house’s haute couture show in Paris in January, fuelling speculation about the state of his health. — dpa

