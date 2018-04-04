Global Exchange opens 5 counters at Muscat Airport

MUSCAT: The Global Money Exchange has partnered with Oman Airports in providing foreign currency exchange services at the new Muscat International Airport.

The company has five outlets in the airport, including three at the arrivals and two at departures to help passengers avail quick currency exchange services.

Global Money is the only company to have exclusive rights to offer forex services at the new airport. The company is also celebrating its 16th Foundation Day on April 5.

The first operations started in 2002 with a single branch in Ruwi and today the total strength stands at 45, including the five counters at the Airport.

Subromoniyan K S, managing director, said, “We are grateful to customers for the loyalty that they have bestowed on us by coming into the fold of the Global family across the years.”

He added that the company proposes to develop innovative business solutions matching the requirement of the time and assured that all efforts will be taken to leverage technology to provide maximum customer satisfaction.

Madhusoodanan R, General Manager, said that despite the economic downturn, the company managed to keep its position safe, and emerged as the market leader as evidenced by the award of prestigious ‘Best Exchange House Award’ by Bank Muscat for the year 2017.

The company is planning to open the next branch in Khasab on April 17 and is planning to open a few more branches during the current year.

Global Money Exchange is Managed by State Bank of India, one of the largest banks in the world.

The company offers immediate credit facilities to banks in India and other countries including during holidays. This arrangement is besides a large number of tie-ups with instant money transfers.

Global Money Exchange has two training centres, the one in Misfah is exclusively for the training requirements of Omani staff in the areas of customer service, marketing and behavioural science. The Misfah main branch is headed by an Omani staff.

