A total of 52 children represented the Sultanate at the 4th International Brainobrain Abacus Competition Festival held in Dubai.

The competition tested contestants’ computation skills with three-minute tests, during which they had to complete sums with/ without using the abacus. “It was a pleasure to see how our students had prepared for it. It was a wonderful opportunity for them,” said Zaher al Sulaimani, Chairman of Brainobrain Oman.

