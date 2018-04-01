GLIMPSES OF GULF CUP WIN

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, April 1 –

Under the auspices of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, an exhibition of Omani sports photographers under the title of ‘Our National Team’s Journey in Gulf Cup 23’ was held at Stal Gallery with the presence of Shaikh Salem al Wahaibi, OFA chairman, as well Pim Verbeek, Oman national team manager. The photographs focused Oman’s crowning moments in the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait in January.

Ali al Jabri praised the role played by Omani sports photographers in documenting the most beautiful moments of the Sultanate’s national football team.

The exhibition contained more than 50 photographs that illustrated the journey of the Omani team to the crown.

