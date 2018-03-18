GlassPoint Solar names new CEO

Business Reporter –

GlassPoint Solar, the leading supplier of solar energy to the oil and gas industry, announced the appointment of Steven Moss (pictured) as Chief Executive Officer. An industry veteran, Steven will lead GlassPoint’s growth plans, diversifying its project portfolio in new markets in the Middle East and North America and commercialising its next generation technologies.

Managing global operations from Muscat, Moss will oversee GlassPoint’s expanding global business, including the landmark Miraah solar plant under development with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the Belridge Solar project with Aera Energy in California, USA.

Moss is a global executive with 30 years’ experience in the energy and aerospace sectors. He most recently served as the CEO of General Electric’s (GE) global Renewable Steam Plants business, where he oversaw the delivery of geothermal, biomass and solar thermal plant solutions around the world.

Zaki Selim, GlassPoint Non-Executive Chairman said, “Steven brings a solid track record of building businesses across industrial markets, where he’s developed diverse product portfolios and turnkey power plants.”

