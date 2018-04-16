Glasspoint launches full-cycle incubation programme

Muscat, April 16 – Under the patronage of Ahmed Bin Hassan Al-Dheeb, Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GlassPoint Solar officially launched the GlassPoint Innovation Spur. The program is now accepting applications at www.glasspointinnovationspur.com from innovators looking to transform their inventions into implementable businesses. With a trusted list of partners including The Research Council (TRC), Innovation Park Muscat (IPM), Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) and Sharakah, this first-of-its-kind incubator is set to contribute and sustainably drive innovation within Oman’s renewable energy and water management sectors.

“GlassPoint started as a small tech start-up in Silicon Valley, California and is now one of the fastest growing solar companies in the world thanks to the opportunities given to us here in Oman. The GlassPoint Innovation Spur came to existence to enhance Oman’s role as a global leader in renewable technology. By sharing our entrepreneurial journey and renewables expertise, we aim to drive the culture of innovation and empower local talent to achieve what we have achieved.”

The GlassPoint Innovation Spur aims to harness the growth in the renewables market by providing an intensive, full-cycle incubation program focused on developing innovative solutions for a sustainable Oman.

H.E. Dr. Hilal Al Hinai, Secretary General of The Research Council “The program will without doubt support innovation and knowledge-based entrepreneurship in the fields of renewable energy and water. The Research Council is keen to provide technical and material support to participating innovators and entrepreneurs enabling them to develop their projects to enter the market, compete and grow.”

Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Oman

Serving as a platform to develop innovative solutions to Oman’s challenges, the GlassPoint Innovation Spur includes two themes, renewable energy and water management. The first theme covers categories such as renewable energy solutions for domestic use, cooling and air-conditioning systems, energy efficiency, as well as enhanced energy generation and storage. The second theme focuses on identifying solutions for water management and collection techniques for domestic use.

Dr. Ahmed Al Ghassani, Chief Executive Officer, Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada)

“Riyada aims at equipping Small and Medium Enterprises with the required skillsets and a solid foundation to support them in initating innovative business ideas ready scale-up to well-established business organizations. Riyada is also committed to provide business advisory and mentorship services and offers collaboration through its network of SMEs across the Sultanate.”

Like this: Like Loading...