GHEDEX, TRAINEX exhibitions begin

MUSCAT: GHEDEX and TRAINEX exhibitions began at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday. The two exhibitions, which are related to higher education and training involve participation of more than 200 universities. The opening ceremony of the three-day exhibitions were held under the auspices of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education. The 9th edition of GHEDEX exhibition aims at highlighting quality of higher education and providing an opportunity to experience modern educational tools and solutions.

The exhibition also provides graduates and professionals with education opportunities that would promote the level of skills, in addition to giving the opportunity for universities, colleges and academic institutions to contact with students, parents, officials and academic representatives. The technical education and vocational training exhibition (TRAINEX) offers many training opportunities and professional courses to strengthen the local manpower in the Sultanate, as well as determining the career path for youth. — ONA