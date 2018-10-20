Ghazeer Gas Field 33 per cent ready

MUSCAT: “Works are going very well and 33 per cent of the second stage of “Block 61” of Ghazeer Gas Field have been completed,” Yousef bin Mohammed al Ojaili, president of British Petroleum (BP) Oman, said in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA). He pointed out that a number of wells were drilled at the second stage and work is under way to construct the roads leading to the wells. He noted that work is also under way to build the third gas processing train and another train for the processing of oil condensates at the same site of the first stage Khazzan gas field and a new gas export line. He forecast the delivery of the first gas from the second stage by early 2021.

“As per the agreement between the Omani government and BP Oman, the production of the first stage Khazzan field now stands at about 28 million cubic metres of gas per day, in addition to 30,000 barrels per day of oil condensates. “The first stage included drilling 200 wells that are connected to the central processing facility, which includes two identical gas processing trains. The produced gas is pumped at the government pipelines network managed by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Oman Gas Company. The gas is marketed by the government,” Al Ojaili further said.

“The total lifetime capital expenditure for Khazzan field and Ghazeer field is estimated at $16 billion and that about 300 wells will be drilled through the estimated operational age for the two stages,” he added. He hoped that the production will increase to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day and 50,000 bpd of oil condensates upon the completion of the second stage of the project Ghazeer. As for the challenges facing the company at the second stage, he noted that the second stage is going easier compared to the first stage due to the experience and knowledge obtained while addressing the challenges during implementing the first stage and the introduction of BP new technologies with relation to hydraulic fracturing to facilitate production and reduce operational costs. — ONA

