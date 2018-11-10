GEW to focus on lessons from failure

Muscat: The National Business Centre (NBC), which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), is all set to organise a series of events in connection with Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW 2018) on Sunday under the theme “Failure Taught Me.” The GEW events in Oman, which will kick off at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), is part of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th Glorious National Day. Mulkie al Hashmi, Director of Media and Marketing at NBC, said, “We are going to host GEW events for the sixth year in a row. The first day of the event will feature success stories of Omani entrepreneurs and an accompanying exhibition.

An SME clinic will also be present during the week to offer consultations for the SMEs. Moreover, the second day of GEW Oman 2018 will see Mashura event which will be held at ‘’Riyada’’ incubator to enhance entrepreneurship awareness among owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).” She said, “Reyooq event will be held on the third day at Basta Majan Café, which will highlight employment challenges in SMEs. Reyooq events offer a platform for interactive discussions and exchange of views on major sectors in the Sultanate and thus encourage entrepreneurs to start businesses in these sectors.

An evening event under the title of ‘Speed Networking’ will also take place on the third day. The event’s fourth day will witness a workshop on investment readiness, in addition to a discussion gathering called ‘Lamma.’ Al Hashmi added that NBC will organise Startup Weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week. — ONA