Get your book published

Muscat, March 13 – To promote writing, the National Youth Committee (NYC) has launched an opportunity for young Omani authors to publish their books on travel, literature, culture, heritage, entrepreneurship and fourth industrial revolution. The application is available on NYC website. An electronic copy of the book proposal and a photocopy of the participant’s identity card must be uploaded along with the application. The applicant’s age must not be more than 39 years and he/she must be familiar with the rules of writing. If the book proposal is accepted, the young author will sign a contract with the NYC. The committee will bear the costs of printing, publishing and will offer a financial reward for the winner.

The NYC has been conducting may programmes to promote reading and writing among youths aged 15-39 years through cultural events and activities. The project also aims at establishing and supporting a number of community libraries to encourage reading and developing the role of public and private libraries in spreading the culture of reading. From February 24 to March 12, NYC conducted a training workshop in theatre script writing presented by the playwright and researcher Dr Amna al Rabee. The workshop targeted 10 talented young writers interested in theatre.