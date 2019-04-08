Gerrard fumes after lighter incident mars Rangers win

Glasgow: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard pleaded with fans to curb the menace of objects being thrown from the stands after James Tavernier was targeted during Sunday’s 3-0 win at Motherwell. Referee Nick Walsh had to briefly stop the first-half action to ask stewards and police to surround a group of Motherwell fans after a lighter was hurled at Rangers captain Tavernier. After a Scottish Premiership campaign that has been dogged by objects raining down from the stands as well as pitch invasions and offensive chants, Gerrard is desperate for supporters to behave themselves.

Tavernier was also the victim of an attack from a pitch-invading Hibernian fan earlier this season.

“It’s a sad thing to see in this league but there’s a lot of it going on and there’s a lot of other sad stuff that’s going on in world football,” Gerrard said.

“It seems like we’re trying to send messages out every time we speak to the media, which is a shame.

“It’s dangerous for the players when there are objects thrown on to the pitch, whether it be a lighter or whatever it may be. It needs to stop.”

Despite the shameful incident, Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield fired the first hat-trick of his career to seal the points at Fir Park.

Arfield, formerly of Huddersfield and Burnley, struck twice before the break to move into double figures for the season.

He netted again on 60 minutes to complete the treble and give Rangers their second three-goal win since last Sunday’s Old Firm derby defeat at Celtic.

Second placed Rangers trail champions Celtic by 11 points, with Neil Lennon’s men still odds-on to retain the title. Without suspended top-scorer Alfredo Morelos, Rangers lacked a focal point. But out of nowhere they grabbed the opener as Motherwell self-destructed on 22 minutes. Daniel Candeias’ ball into Morelos’ replacement Jermain Defoe should never have made it through to the former Tottenham forward. — AFP

