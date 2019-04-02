Germany reports first greenhouse emissions fall in five years

Berlin: Germany said on Tuesday it had reduced emissions of greenhouse gases signficantly for the first time in five years in 2018, although it has already abandoned self-imposed targets for the end of this decade.

Europe’s largest economy — which is haltingly transitioning away from coal and nuclear to cleaner energy forms — lowered output of the gases by 4.2 per cent year-on-year, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said in a report.

A helping hand came from the unusually mild weather, which reduced the need for heating.

But Germany also “drew more energy from wind and the sun and less from coal, oil and gas,” Schulze said.

It also achieved a slight reduction in emissions from transport. In total, Germany pumped 868.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, some 30.6 per cent

below levels in 1990 — the year

taken as a benchmark for its climate targets.

Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s fourth government officially gave up on the goal of slashing output by 40 per cent by 2020. Experts had long highlighted the goal as unachievable.

But Berlin still aims to cut greenhouse emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 compared with 40 years before, with a long-term goal of zero net output by 2050.

“In the course of this year,” minister Schulze aims to pass a far-reaching climate law with a “detailed road map” for energy production, taking into account a planned exit from coal power by 2038.

Meanwhile, German authorities have identified hundreds of trucks “manipulated” to save their operators money by shutting off exhaust treatment systems, saying many more cheating vehicles could be at large on Europe’s roads.

Of around 13,000 trucks whose “AdBlue” filter system was

checked on German roads last year, 300 were “defective”, a government answer

to a parliamentary question from the Greens party showed. — AFP

