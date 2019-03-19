Germany launches 5G auction amid row with US over Huawei

BERLIN: Germany launched its auction on Tuesday for the construction of an ultra-fast 5G mobile network as a transatlantic dispute rages over security concerns surrounding giant Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei.

The United States has warned it could scale back the sharing of sensitive information with Berlin if it does not exclude hardware made by Huawei from the infrastructure, arguing that Chinese equipment could help Beijing spy on Western companies and governments.

However, Jochen Homann, chairman of the German Federal Network Agency (BNA), says excluding Huawei’s equipment would present significant problems for the auction winners.

“Huawei is an important supplier, already present in our previous networks — it will be difficult to do without such companies and this is not at all what we want,” Homann told German public broadcaster ARD.

‘5G’ — ‘fifth generation’ — is the latest, high-speed generation of cellular mobile communications and Berlin will require winning bidders to offer 5G service to at least 98 percent of German households and along motorways and rail lines.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy whose wireless networks however rank only 46th in the world for download speeds, wants to close the sizeable digital gap by making the shift to the ultra-fast 5G system.

The BNA started the auction in Mainz at 0900 GMT on Tuesday and the process will allocate 41 different frequency blocks.

Four operators are in the running, among them Germany’s three main mobile network providers — Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Germany (O2) — plus United Internet (1&1), a German company specialising in Internet services.

Huawei is not one of the bidders but provides the four contenders with essential hardware such as antennas and routers. — AFP

Related