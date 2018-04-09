German mag says Sultanate is perfect tourism destination

BERLIN: The German magazine confirmed that the Sultanate’s tourism sector has seen a huge development over the past years describing the Sultanate as a perfect tourism destination.

The report which was published by the magazine said the Sultanate is striving to reduce its reliance on oil revenues by means of economic diversification adding that tourism is playing a distinctive role for achieving that purpose.

As many as 3.2 million people visited the Sultanate last year, an increase of over 1 million compared with the year 2005. The tourism industry has grown significantly since the beginning of His Majesty’s reign.

Back in the 1970s, the country’s infrastructure poor with only 7-km of pave roads and a small airport in Muscat. Presently, comprehensive development has spread all over the Sultanate, the report said.

All these developments took after the outset of the blessed Renaissance which saw the country becoming a melting pot for different cultures and a perfect place for tourists from various European and Asian countries, it said.

The Sultanate has three destinations for large cruise ships which are: Khasab and Muscat in the north and Salalah in the south.

Most cruise ships call at the Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat. These ships carry more than 1,800 passengers besides the crew compared with the smaller ships which carry less than 500 passengers, the magazine said.

— ONA

