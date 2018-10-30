German leader praises Oman’s values of tolerance, coexistence

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, received Thomas Oberman, Vice-President of the Federal German Parliament (Bundestag) and his delegation, in Muscat on Tuesday. During the meeting, Dr Al Mantheri stated that the mutual parliamentary visits between the two sides have brought the Sultanate and Germany closer in terms of cooperation, partnership and relations. He expressed willingness to extend the cooperation to newer avenues. The meeting reviewed the areas of cooperation in the parliamentary field and ways to support and develop them, as well as to address matters of common concern.

Dr Al Mantheri briefed the guests about the development of the Shura, and stated that the Council of Oman will open its new session next month to continue its contribution to the process of national development. For his part, Thomas Oberman expressed his happiness to visit the Sultanate and admiration for the development of Sultanate. He noted Sultanate’s values of tolerance and coexistence, which have contributed to the achievement of its prestigious position regionally and internationally.

He said that Germany has close ties with the Sultanate and that it seeks further cooperation in various fields including economic, scientific and parliamentary. He added that regarding Parliamentary cooperation, there are many promising opportunities ready for perusal. The meeting was attended by the Vice Chairmen, Council Member Ahmed Abu Baker Ahmed al Zubaidy, Secretary-General of the Council and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Sultanate. — ONA