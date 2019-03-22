German factory activity contracts for the third month

BERLIN: German manufacturing contracted further in March, a survey showed on Friday, compounding fears that unresolved trade disputes are exacerbating a slowdown in Europe’s biggest economy.

After nine successive years of growth, the German economy is facing trade conflicts between the United States and both China and the European Union as well as weakening economic activity in the euro zone.

IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) measuring activity in services and manufacturing, which together account for more than two-thirds of the economy, fell to 51.5, it lowest reading since June 2013.

The fall was mainly driven by the weakest activity in manufacturing since August 2012. That sub-index fell to 44.7, remaining below the 50.0 mark separating growth from contraction for a third straight month.

Growth in services slowed to 54.9, after rebounding to 55.3 in February. — Reuters

