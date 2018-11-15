German cruise ship anchors at Salalah

Salalah: The German cruise ship AIDAblu visited Salalah Port on Thursday with 2,125 passengers on board from different nationalities as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world. The cruise ship came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and will head to the Port of Victoria in Seychelles. The ship’s passengers toured the most important archaeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting the beaches and the traditional markets in Salalah.

