Omani couple dies in Georgia, officials confirm

April 16 – The Embassy of Oman in Ankara (Turkey) has confirmed the death of a citizen and his wife in Georgia on Thursday. The Embassy said it has taken all measures, which include finding out reasons that led to their death and the repatriation procedures in coordination with the Embassy of Qatar in Georgia.

The embassy added that the repatriation procedures coincided with the weekend, there was a delay in the ratification of all documents by the authorities in Georgia.

