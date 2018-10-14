General Numani visits RGO troops at war game sites

Muscat: General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office visited troops and commands of Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) taking part at Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3). The Royal Office Minister was received by Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (Commander of the Joint Forces), and the commander of the land troops taking part in the war drill. He was briefed on the field deployment.

He was also briefed on the military plans, the duties and tasks that were carried out at the land operations as well as the plans and preparations for the subsequent stages of the exercise. On the sidelines of the visit, the Royal Office Minister was briefed on the modern military equipment and vehicles taking part at the exercise, which were recently introduced to the RAO. The equipment and vehicles reflected the progress and development witnessed by the Sultan’s Armed Forces in the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Major General Balushi, visited Musandam Command taking part at the exercises. The tour of RAO Commander included the different combat, land, air and navy formations. During the visit, he reviewed the field commands, cells as well as administrative and technical departments. RAO Commander was accompanied during the visit by Brigadier Nusair bin Nasser al Jamodi, Musandam Sector Commander and Commodore Sultan bin Abdullah al Alawi, Commander of Musandam Navy Base. — ONA