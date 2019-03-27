General Diwan team retains MRMWR tourney title

MUSCAT, March 27 – Defending champions Ministry’s General Diwan team has retained the title of the ninth edition of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) football tournament for 2019. The General Diwan team beat Al Dakhiliyah Municipalities 1-0 in the final match at the Seeb Stadium on Tuesday. Goalkeeper of the Dakhiliyah Municipalities team scored an own-goal and that lead to the Ministry’s General Diwan team to lift the title in the summit clash. Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, was the chief guest and gave away the trophies and handed over the individuals awards in presence of several officials from the ministry.

Qais al Naabi from the Ministry’s General Diwan team got the best goalkeeper award. Nasser al Muharbi from Dakhiliyah Municipalities team became the most valuable player. Ayoob al Salmi from Dakhiliyah Municipalities grabbed the top-scorer prize. South al Batinah Municipalities team claimed the best team award in the tournament.

The ninth edition of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources football league featured 10 teams representing all the Municipalities in the Sultanate. All the teams divided into two groups. The first group comprised of The Ministry’s General Diwan team, North al Batinah Municipalities team, Al Dhahirah Municipalities team, Musandam Municipalities team and Al Buraimi Municipalities team as host team of the group matches. The second group consisted of South al Batinah Municipalities team, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta and North Al Sharqiyah as hosts of group matches.

The Ministry’s General Diwan team, North al Batinah, South al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah teams sealed spot in the semifinals. The Ministry’s General Diwan team and Al Dakhiliyah teams moved into the final won by the Ministry’s General Diwan team.

Dr Hashim Khamis al Balushi, Director of Human Resources Development Centre and head of organising committee, said that the tournament achieved its target of strengthening relationship of the employees within other departments. All the matches recorded good number of spectators and from different employment levels. A dedicated thanks to the minister for his continuous support to the tournament and to all who became part of this success.”

