General Diwan team lift MRMWR title

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, April 7 –

The Ministry’s General Diwan team were crowned winners of the eighth edition of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) football tournament.

The Ministry’s General Diwan team clinched the title after edging the Al Dakhiliyah Municipalities team 3-1 last Wednesday in Seeb Stadium.

Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, was the chief guest and gave away the trophies in presence of many officials from the ministry.

The winning team’s goals were scored by Khalid al Shibli, Yaqoob al Rashdi and Mohammed al Mashaiki, while Naser al Musalami netted the goal for Al Dakhiliyah Municipalities team.

Zahir al Qamshoui from Al Dakhiliyah Municipalities team got the best goalkeeper prize in the tournament. The most valuable player (MVP) prize went for Yosef al Mamari from Al Buraimi Municipalities team and Ahmed Jawhar from Musandam Municipalities team clinched top scorer prize. The best team prize in the tournament went for North Al Sharqiyah Municipalities team.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources football league in its eight edition featured 10 teams divided into two groups.

The first group consisted of Al Buraimi, South Al Sharqiyah, Musandam and South Al Batinah Municipalities teams. The second group consisted of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta and North Al Batinah Municipalities teams.

The Ministry’s office team and Al Buraimi Municipalities team qualified for the semifinals from the first group, while Al Dakhiliyah and South Al Sharqiyah Municipalities teams qualified for the semifinals from the second group.

Dr Hashim al Balushi, director of public relations, said that organising such football tournaments for employees is one of the positive ways to enlarge the relationships between the employees from different departments. “These kinds of events are coming to break the routine of employees and that leads to better performance and production by employees,” Al Balushi added.

