GED exam results today

Muscat, July 8 – Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, has approved the final results of the General Education Diploma (GED) examinations for the academic year 2017-2018. They will be announced on Monday.

As per the available indicators, the success rate in government schools is 83.92 per cent and private schools 93.45 per cent.

The number of applicants in government schools was 41,575 and private schools 1,103.

The success rate is said to be 100 per cent at the Royal Guard of Oman Technical College (bilingual). A total of 40 students applied for the General Technical Education Certificate.

Ditto (100 per cent) with the 177 students in General Education and Islamic Sciences Diploma. Success rate of 64 General Education Diploma (Special Education) students is 96.77 per cent.

Individual results will be available from 2 pm on Monday through SMS service via Omantel and Ooredoo. Result can be obtained by sending the seat number via SMS to 90200. Grades will be available on the education portal.

Students can contact the Directorate-General of Education in the respective governorates for their transcripts on July 12.

Students can apply for re-correction of answer scripts via the e-education portal. Applications will be accepted from July 10 to 16.

The ministry said 155 violations were detected during the GED exam and necessary action taken.

The ministry also detected a number of WhatsApp groups that leaked samples of examination papers. Legal action will be taken against administrators of these groups in cooperation with the competent authorities.

Mai al Abria