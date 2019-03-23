GDC: Intel to introduce new processors in Q2

Computer chipmaker Intel said that it will introduce a portfolio of high-performance mobile processors to power the laptops for gamers and creators in the second quarter of this year. The new 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors (H-series), including the new Intel Core i9 processors, will help foster gaming growth on the PC platform, the company said at the ongoing Game Developers Conference (GDC) here. With the aim to enable the game development community make the PC the best place to play, Intel showcased at the GDC a new graphics application, community programme and technology demonstrations.

