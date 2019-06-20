GCC statistical data to be electronically linked

MUSCAT: The GCC Statistical Centre signed an agreement on the implementation of the solution project for the completion of the statistical link (Marsa), which connects the centre with the national statistical centres in the GCC countries.

The objective of the project is to establish an updated and high-quality central database of national statistics of member states at the regional level so that data can be collected, shared, processed and disseminated automatically and securely.

“The project is considered one of the axes of the strategic plan for the joint statistical work 2015-2020,” said Suha al Raqaishiya, spokeswoman for the GCC Statistical Centre.

She said that the project implementation period takes 18 months from the date of signing the project implementation agreement. She added that requirements collection stage is completed by an internal committee at the centre. — ONA

