MUSCAT: The GCC Advisory Committee on ‘Social Networks: Importance and Risks’ held its 6th meeting at the headquarters of the GCC Advisory Body in Muscat.

At its meeting, the committee approved the minutes of its 5th meeting and discussed the report of the committee to be submitted to the GCC Advisory Body at its next meeting in September 2019 for its final review at the GCC Summit in December.

— ONA

