GCC panel approves proposal of Shura

Muscat: The GCC Parliamentary Coordination and Foreign Relations Committee (GCC-PCFRC) agreed on the proposal submitted by the Sultanate through Majlis Ash’shura about the role of legislatures in achieving the goals of sustainable development. The Committee decided to include the proposal in the agenda of the 12th meeting of the heads of Shura and parliaments scheduled to be held on Thursday. This came during the 11th meeting of the Committee, organised by the Saudi Shura Council in cooperation with the Majlis Ash’shura and the GCC General Secretariat, held in Jeddah.

The proposal included the rationale and objectives of the study as one of the important issues that touch the concerns of the GCC citizens.

The memorandum submitted by the Sultanate reviews the most important dimensions that should be highlighted when researching the subject in order to reach practical visions and recommendations on sustainable development in the Gulf states. Shura delegation included Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrooqi, Secretary-General of the Council; Dr Hamoud bin Ahmed al Yahyai, Head of the Committee on Services and Social Development and a number of officials of the Secretariat General of the Majlis Ash’shura. — ONA