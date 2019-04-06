GCC National Olympic Committee meeting to begin today

MUSCAT, April 7 – The Executive Office of GCC National Olympic Committee (NOC) Presidents meeting in its 88th edition will convenes on Sunday at Kempinski Hotel in Muscat. This meeting is part of the meetings which Oman Olympic Committee in coordination with Ministry of Sports Affairs will host in Muscat during April 7-9 and it will include meeting of the 31st edition of Presidents of GCC National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the 15th meeting of the Executive Office of the GCC Sports-Games chairmans. The meetings will discuss several topics and to take decisions that lead to development of the Gulf sport in the region.

Meetings of the GCC NOC Chiefs will discuss the implementation of the resolution of the GCC Supreme Council Summit in its 36th convocation held in Riyadh in 2015 relating to the vision of the King of Saudi Arabia regarding volunteering work. Other items to be reviewed include school sport, physical illiteracy eradication, joint strategy of sports work, the possibility of staging a GCC league for elite clubs in sports games, international cooperation, sport and environment awards and distinguished organising committee award.

Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishri, Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) Secretary General, stated that the Sultanate is welcoming all the GCC guests represented by chairmen of GCC National Olympic Committees and all the other top dignitaries and officials who will take part at the scheduled meetings that to be held in Muscat.

“We completed all the preparations to receive our high level guests. OOC began their preparations long back through formation of sub-committees to provide all the successful elements for the top level meetings event. The agenda is set for most of the meetings while for some other meetings, the agenda is to be launched through the secretary general of that specific organisations. We hope that all the meetings will be concluded with right decisions and recommendations that direct to promote and support the Gulf sport and to activate joint collaborations among the NOCs,” Taha al Kishri added.

On the other side, OOC completed all the set up of the meetings that to be held at Kempinski Hotel. Media center with all the required facilitates launched on Saturday for the journalists who will cover the meetings. The organising committee will announce later on the timing of press conference that will be held later the meetings.

Dr Adil al Zayani, Head of the Human and Environmental Affairs Sector, at the GCC Secretariat, stated that GCC National Olympic Committees meetings will include different agenda and discussions that will push positively in the GCC’s youth and sports sector. “There are a lot of projects and initiatives which will support the GCC’s youth visions namely the GCC Common Sports works. All the members are working currently to have a future plan for this huge project. It requires a lot of cooperation to agree on organising the GCC tournaments and Olympics games in different countries alternately and defining the targeted for each tournaments.” Al Zayani concluded.

