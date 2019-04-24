GCC health issues being discussed

MUSCAT: The 87th executive committee meeting of the Health Council of GCC countries, which is chaired by the Sultanate, began here on Wednesday. Dr Said al Lamki, Director General of Primary Health Care of Ministry of Health (MoH), and member of the executive body, welcomed the participants. Al Lamki touched upon the importance of the meeting and the topics that would be discussed during the meeting. The two-day meeting will discuss the issues related to the health services in the GCC countries including chronic diseases, Gulf Cancer Center, unified purchase and expatriates health check-up programme.

In addition, the meeting addresses the central drug registration, registration of medical devices and manufacturers and registration of veterinary preparations. Furthermore, the meeting will highlight the technical issues including enhancing the technical committees, tobacco control, the first Health Council Conference, and health researches. In financial affairs, the meeting will review the 2019 budget of the Health Council of the GCC countries.

