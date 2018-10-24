GCC health council meet in Kuwait

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MoH) will participate in the 81st Meeting of the GCC Health Ministers’ Council in Kuwait City on Thursday. The Sultanate’s delegation will be led by Dr Ali bin Talib al Hina’i, MoH Under-Secretary for Planning Affairs. The meeting will address number of issues related to the central drug registry, joint procurement, pricing of medicines, and registration of medical devices. The meeting will touch on the council’s initiatives, as well as several financial and administrative issues. Dr Al Hinai, will also chair the Sultanate’s delegation in the Ministerial Committee meeting of the GCC Secretary-General. — ONA

